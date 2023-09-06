Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.46.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. Compass Point boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.