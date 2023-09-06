Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
