Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 18,153 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $480,328.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528,637 shares in the company, valued at $146,287,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Privia Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. 726,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRVA
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Privia Health Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.