Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 18,153 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $480,328.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528,637 shares in the company, valued at $146,287,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. 726,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

