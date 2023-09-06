Prom 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.22 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00015784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $74.16 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.05411652 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $4,963,900.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

