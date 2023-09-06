Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Tops $78.09 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $78.09 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00015803 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

