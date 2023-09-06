Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Shares Down 1.4%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $180.83 and last traded at $184.28. Approximately 18 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.98.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.03.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

