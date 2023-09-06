Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.55 and last traded at $36.55. Approximately 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78.
About Ramsay Health Care
Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ramsay Health Care
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.