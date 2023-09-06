Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/30/2023 – Medtronic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/23/2023 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Medtronic had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Medtronic had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Medtronic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Medtronic is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,794,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

