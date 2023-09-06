Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Sells $47,000.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,205 shares in the company, valued at $706,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,281. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $894.98 million, a P/E ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 1,458.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 5,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPAY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

