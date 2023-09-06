RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,812 ($35.51) and last traded at GBX 2,856 ($36.07). Approximately 19,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 40,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,888 ($36.47).

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,845.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,535.83. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,146.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of €0.55 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,662.65%.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.