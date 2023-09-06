Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 68,437 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,437 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $190,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 552,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.26. 95,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average is $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

