Richard J. Napolitano Sells 649 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $14,855.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 2,537,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.10. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 308,618.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,145,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 245.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,704 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,632,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

