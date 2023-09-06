Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.52. 196,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 309,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Sachem Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 36.55%. Equities analysts expect that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

