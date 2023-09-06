Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Safehold stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.18. 1,079,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85. Safehold has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.00) earnings per share. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -14.33%.

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 65,420 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Safehold by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Safehold by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

