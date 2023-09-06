Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 1,250 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $262,312.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $266,937.50.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $279,862.50.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $221.62. 5,063,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,117,647. The company has a market capitalization of $215.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

