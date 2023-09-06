Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $16.66 million and approximately $14,266.11 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.05 or 0.06344935 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,466,515,623 coins and its circulating supply is 1,445,933,400 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

