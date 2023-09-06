SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Shares Down 1.7%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.33. 101,567 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 465% from the average session volume of 17,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SEEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get SEEK alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SEEK

SEEK Stock Performance

SEEK Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

About SEEK

(Get Free Report)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.