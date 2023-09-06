SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Shares Down 1.7%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.33. 101,567 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 465% from the average session volume of 17,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SEEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Report on SEEK
SEEK Stock Performance
SEEK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.
About SEEK
SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEEK
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.