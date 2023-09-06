Share Repurchase Program Declared by KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KLAC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $513.47. 714,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,207. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

