Share Repurchase Program Declared by KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
KLA Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of KLAC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $513.47. 714,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,207. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.06.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KLAC
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
