ShawSpring Partners LLC Purchases 41,033 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 12.3% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ShawSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $93,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $95,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.61. 394,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,184. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.