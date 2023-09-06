Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAMG

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.