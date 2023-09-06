Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Down 2%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 263,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 218,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OMIC

Singular Genomics Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Singular Genomics Systems

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, Director Kim P. Kamdar sold 77,991 shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $44,454.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,963,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,471.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Singular Genomics Systems news, Director Kim P. Kamdar sold 77,991 shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $44,454.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,963,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,471.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim P. Kamdar sold 353,657 shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $212,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Singular Genomics Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.