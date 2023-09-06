So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 33,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 317,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

So-Young International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 million, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On So-Young International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SY. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in So-Young International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in So-Young International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 160.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

