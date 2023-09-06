Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 7,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

SLGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,343,000. 34.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

