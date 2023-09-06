Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.75 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.20)-($0.05) EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPWH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 1,094,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,830 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

