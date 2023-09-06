TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Down 1.4%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,766.91 ($34.94) and last traded at GBX 2,780 ($35.11). Approximately 15,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 60,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,820 ($35.62).

TBC Bank Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,602.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,452.38.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

