The Graph Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $800.53 million and approximately $17.74 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,745,317,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,177,706,762 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

