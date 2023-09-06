Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $199.82 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $199.82 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00038681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,270,261,406 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

