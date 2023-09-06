Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of TBLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. 24,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,354. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 57,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

