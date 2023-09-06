Toncoin Price Hits $1.82 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.23 billion and approximately $24.42 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00007093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015314 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,713.09 or 0.99983386 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.74084143 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $25,884,268.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

