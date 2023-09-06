Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Trading Down 3.4%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.28. 972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Several research firms recently commented on TPRKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.16) to GBX 1,050 ($13.26) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.19) to GBX 850 ($10.74) in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 955 ($12.06) in a report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $974.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

