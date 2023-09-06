Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Truxton Price Performance

Shares of TRUX stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Truxton has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $169.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

