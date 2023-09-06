Uniswap (UNI) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $61.87 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $4.47 or 0.00017337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.35501932 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 808 active market(s) with $58,808,522.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

