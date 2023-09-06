Unizen (ZCX) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Unizen has a market cap of $27.14 million and $1.52 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unizen Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

