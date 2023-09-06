Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Trading Down 0.7%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.18. 6,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 29,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

