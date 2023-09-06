Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $908.2-$911.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.66 million.

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. 1,153,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.63.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $25,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $247,656.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,093,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,500,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,135 shares of company stock worth $5,397,326 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after buying an additional 270,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after buying an additional 242,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verint Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,829,000 after buying an additional 132,891 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

