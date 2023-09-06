Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CKSNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.43) to GBX 470 ($5.94) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 550 ($6.95) to GBX 565 ($7.14) in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

About Vesuvius

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading

