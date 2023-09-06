VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ UCRD traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

Get VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.