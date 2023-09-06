VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Plans $0.08 Dividend

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0827 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSDA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.94. 19,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $247.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

