VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Announces Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CID traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.