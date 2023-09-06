VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Announces Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. 942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $89.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

