VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CFO)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,682. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $640.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,713,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 309.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

