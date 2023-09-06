VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CDL)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1676 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

CDL traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.96. 8,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,874. The company has a market cap of $358.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $62.51.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.