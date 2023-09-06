VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSA)

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0973 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

