VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) Announces Dividend of $0.13

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ULVM traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000.
VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
