Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $4.11 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $115.38 million and $11.28 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00015901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.21021651 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $14,718,077.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

