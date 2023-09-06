Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John D. Rainey Sells 1,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $161.47. 4,862,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,925,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.14 and a 200 day moving average of $151.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

