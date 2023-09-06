Wanchain (WAN) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.78 million and $1.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,032,903 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.