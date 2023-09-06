Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.26. 1,934,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $175.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

