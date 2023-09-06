WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Trading 0.1% Higher

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 333,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 106,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.
WH Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.
WH Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.
About WH Group
WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.
