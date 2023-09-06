Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Cap of $545.29 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $215.20 or 0.00834339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $545.29 million and approximately $65.93 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,533,943 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

