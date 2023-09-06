Wrapped HBAR Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $175,300.53 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,207,534,180 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,207,534,179.93404 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04886913 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $289,949.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

